State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,566 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,514 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.46.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.