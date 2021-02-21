State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $229.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.14.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

