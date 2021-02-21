State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KCG lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE KNX opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

