State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of IOVA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

