State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,218 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 75.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after acquiring an additional 239,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $9,396,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at $69,297,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,438 shares of company stock worth $49,853,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.