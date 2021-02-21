State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,830 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.