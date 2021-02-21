State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,204 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of United Community Banks worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in United Community Banks by 703.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 467.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.