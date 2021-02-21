State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,587 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Uniti Group worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Uniti Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Uniti Group by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 460,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

UNIT opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

