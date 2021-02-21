State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,802 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock worth $1,685,864 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

