State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,401 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

HealthEquity stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,586.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

