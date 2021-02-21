State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,284 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,119,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

