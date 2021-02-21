State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,845 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,870.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,714,295 over the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

