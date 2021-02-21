State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,628 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Visteon worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Visteon by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

VC stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

