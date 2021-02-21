State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,780 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of BancFirst worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BancFirst by 280.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

BANF stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

