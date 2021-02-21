State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,964 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

