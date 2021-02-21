State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,105 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.83 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

