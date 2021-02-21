State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,911 shares of company stock valued at $752,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

