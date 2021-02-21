State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 24,349 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,840 shares of company stock worth $14,286,109 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.