State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 27,507 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

