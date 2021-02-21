State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.52% of Middlesex Water worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

MSEX opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

