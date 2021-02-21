State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

