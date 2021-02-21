State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,851 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 109,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

