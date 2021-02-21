State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,208 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.