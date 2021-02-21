State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.28 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

