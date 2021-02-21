State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

