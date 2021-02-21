State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.51 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Textron worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.