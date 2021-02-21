State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 652,534 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 652,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.94 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

