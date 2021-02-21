State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

