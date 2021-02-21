State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 326,387 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 687,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 593,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $53.13 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.