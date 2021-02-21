State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.36% of Cohu worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $11,712,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cohu by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 159,536 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 142,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cohu by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

