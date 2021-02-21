State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.50% of H&E Equipment Services worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.