State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,400 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Verint Systems worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

