State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 12,800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

