State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 15,600 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.29% of Health Catalyst worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $156,780.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,691.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,146.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,713 shares of company stock worth $9,990,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

