State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,750 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS opened at $313.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.57 and a 200 day moving average of $332.00. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

