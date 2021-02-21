State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 17,900 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 278,850 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 262,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.