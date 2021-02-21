State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,630 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.80. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

