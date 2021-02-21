State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 31,500 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Perspecta worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 20.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRSP stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

