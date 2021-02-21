State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 48,300 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

