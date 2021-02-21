State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,200 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Balchem worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Balchem by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Balchem by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $114.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

