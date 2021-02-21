State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,260 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.48. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

