State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,100 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of J2 Global worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in J2 Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

