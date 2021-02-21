State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 9,200 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Hillenbrand worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

