State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in LiveRamp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RAMP opened at $70.63 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

