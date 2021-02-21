State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Raised by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of State Street worth $86,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of State Street by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

STT traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,169. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

