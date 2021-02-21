Status Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Status has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $387.64 million and $99.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00060140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.05 or 0.00757754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00043629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019039 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00040008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.13 or 0.04598273 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

