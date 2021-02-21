Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00009982 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and $74.44 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,286.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.98 or 0.01207930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00409499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004342 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003385 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,156,686 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

