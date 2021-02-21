Steem Trading Up 47.1% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $202.86 million and $107.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,650.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $720.42 or 0.01249631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.70 or 0.00420979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003753 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 390,574,437 coins and its circulating supply is 373,600,343 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

