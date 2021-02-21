Stellar Trading Down 2.6% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Stellar has a market cap of $11.27 billion and $2.06 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.38 or 0.00510454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088831 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078431 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,485 coins and its circulating supply is 22,462,956,253 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

