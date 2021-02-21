Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

